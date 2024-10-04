Nampa driver airlifted after car hits semi

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ISP News Release)—Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of State Highway 33 and Interstate 15, in Jefferson County.

A 29-year-old male from Nampa was traveling westbound in a 2011 Honda Accord on State Highway 33. The driver rear ended a tractor trailer, driven by a 62-year-old male from Alberta, Canada, that was waiting to turn east into the Sage Port of Entry near Roberts. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Honda was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The intersection was blocked for approximately three hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.