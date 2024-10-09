“The President’s Own” Marine Band to perform two concerts in eastern Idaho

EASTERN IDAHO – (KIFI) - The “President’s Own” United States Marine Band will perform two free concerts in eastern Idaho, as part of its Coast-to-Coast Tour.

The band will perform in Rexburg at the BYU-Idaho Center on Wednesday, October 23, and then in Pocatello on Thursday, October 24, at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performance Arts Center. Both performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are free and available through each of the school’s ticket offices. There is a limit of 4 tickets per individual request. Seating is general admission and ticket holders are expected to be seated 15 minutes early. The remaining seats will be released to the standby line.

“The President’s Own” Marine Band is considered by many to be the top concert band in the world. Founded in 1798, the Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization and has performed for every U.S. President since John Adams.

“We are incredibly excited to continue the tradition of our national concert tour,” Marine Band Director Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin said. “Musicians of the band are more eager than ever to share their musical talents with audiences live, and in-person on this Coast-to-Coast tour.” Nowlin has programmed musical selections in the style of the band’s 17th Director, John Philip Sousa, who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891. Concertgoers can expect a mix of works, including traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos, and a patriotic salute to the Armed Forces.

For free tickets:

BYU-Idaho Center Tickets: https://byui.evenue.net/event/PAF24/1023

ISU Stephen Performing Arts: Call (208) 282-3595 or https://www.isu.edu/tickets