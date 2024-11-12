Idaho Falls Airport to receive $2.5 million for terminal expansion project

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (City of Idaho Falls) — In the latest round of awards under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport received an award of $2.5 million dollars in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.

These funds will go toward the terminal expansion project announced in 2023. These terminal projects at the airport are aimed at expanding the area available for outbound baggage processing, including ticketing, airline offices, and baggage screening areas.

“We know the Idaho Falls community has been anxiously waiting for us to address the growth placed upon our terminal building,” said Airport Director, Ian Turner, “This $2.5 million in Federal funding puts us much closer to achieving a better passenger experience.”

In mid-2023, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport embarked upon a multi-phased project to address airport terminal building constraints. Many portions of the building date from the 1950s, 1970s, and early 2000s. The current phase of work complements the other recent renovations that expanded the central hall and gate and baggage claim areas. The first portion of work the public will see is utility work necessary to facilitate the bulk of the terminal expansion. This work is slated to start in Spring of 2025.

“With this project so dependent on grant funds, we have been beholden to Federal processes. That slowed us down some. We are grateful for the support for the Federal Aviation Administration, Congressman Simpson, and Senators Risch and Crapo, to assist us in moving this project forward,” Turner said.

The Idaho Falls Regional Airport Terminal Expansion is underway with partners that include engineering firm Ardurra Group, Alliiance Architects, and general contractor Clayco Corporation. The project is expected to last 20 months and be complete by the end of 2026.