Gaetz withdraws from attorney general consideration

Patrick T. FallonAFP/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource
(CNN) — Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz posted on X Thursday that he is withdrawing from consideration for attorney general.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz wrote.

“There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”

