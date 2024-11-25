Boil advisory issued for Arco residents

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI)—The city of Arco is under a boil advisory on Monday due to a loss of water pressure overnight. The city said crews are working to fix the problem.

In a post on the city’s Facebook page, a computer system failure caused pressure loss. They said the issue has been resolved, and tanks are being refilled to restore the pressure to the water system.

They said the problem will be resolved in 4 to 6 days.

A drop in water pressure can cause contamination to enter the system because of backflow.

What you should do.