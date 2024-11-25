Boil advisory issued for Arco residents
ARCO, Idaho (KIFI)—The city of Arco is under a boil advisory on Monday due to a loss of water pressure overnight. The city said crews are working to fix the problem.
In a post on the city’s Facebook page, a computer system failure caused pressure loss. They said the issue has been resolved, and tanks are being refilled to restore the pressure to the water system.
They said the problem will be resolved in 4 to 6 days.
A drop in water pressure can cause contamination to enter the system because of backflow.
What you should do.
- Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
- They said you may continue to use your water to wash your hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.
- The symptoms above are caused by many types of organisms. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.