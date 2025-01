Rain will freeze on your roads and windshield and sidewalks this morning. Highs will melt things down to the 38th degree ( warmer than usual ) ahead of winds with a cold front and more snow rounds later and into tomorrow morning.

Freezing fog and slick conditions will be consistent this morning and into the weekend before colder air jettisons into the US for next week taking highs into the 20's and lows into the single digits.