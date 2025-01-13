Skip to Content
Local News

Recent storms help eastern Idaho Snowpack

Data courtesy of IDWR.
KIFI
Data courtesy of IDWR.
By
today at 8:01 PM
Published 8:26 PM

Average isn't always something to celebrate, but after a relatively warm and quiet start to winter, having average snowpack is a welcome status.

"It depends on what metric you're looking at. But we're right about a normal snowpack for this time of year," said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

Much of the snowpack came from the storms in the past few weeks, making up for lost time from earlier in the winter.

Reservoir capacity is also right about average. A hot dry summer meant draw downs were more significant, but leftover water from previous winters meant the system had some extra water to give when it was needed.

The one area that's struggling a bit for snowpack? Some of the Lost River Basins.

"Those Lost Basins up there, that's where we're really seeing a potential signal that drought could be developing," said Hoekema. "We need to get some storms from the south to bring moisture to those mountains."

The good news is, Idaho's snowpack typically peaks around April 1st, meaning we still have about two-and-a-half months of snowpack building left.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Nestman

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content