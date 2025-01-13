Recent storms help eastern Idaho Snowpack

Average isn't always something to celebrate, but after a relatively warm and quiet start to winter, having average snowpack is a welcome status.

"It depends on what metric you're looking at. But we're right about a normal snowpack for this time of year," said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

Much of the snowpack came from the storms in the past few weeks, making up for lost time from earlier in the winter.

Reservoir capacity is also right about average. A hot dry summer meant draw downs were more significant, but leftover water from previous winters meant the system had some extra water to give when it was needed.

The one area that's struggling a bit for snowpack? Some of the Lost River Basins.

"Those Lost Basins up there, that's where we're really seeing a potential signal that drought could be developing," said Hoekema. "We need to get some storms from the south to bring moisture to those mountains."

The good news is, Idaho's snowpack typically peaks around April 1st, meaning we still have about two-and-a-half months of snowpack building left.