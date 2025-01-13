Student-inspired names appear on snowplows

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - 'Pow Pow Ka Plow' debuted in Rigby Monday.

'Pow Pow Ka Plow' is the name of a snowplow created by Rigby Middle School 8th graders for the Idaho Transportation Department.

Classrooms across the state were asked to submit names in a contest last fall.

On Monday morning, the students saw their creativity come to life.

“We thought it would be funny to have multiple of the same words. So, we came up with 'POW' and then the kind of rhyming we thought that sounded nice,” said Cooper, an 8th grade student.

“It's kind of crazy seeing it on the on the plow, knowing that we came up with that. It was it's our thing. Like bro,” said Maxwell, 8th grade student.

The name will permanently be displayed on the snow plow.

Students at Swan Valley School also came up with a name for a snow plow. 'Antisnowcial' visited the school last Friday, Jan. 10.

'Antisnowcial' the plow visits Swan Valley Elementary on Jan. 10, 2025.

ITD hopes to hold the contest every year until all plows in Idaho have a name.