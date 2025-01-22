Ammon Mayor shares more detail on 17th bridge construction project plans 

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti explained what is happening with the 17th Street bridge construction project following our report on Tuesday, Jan. 21st.

A lot of people are wondering how long this road closure is going to last.

"That's a complicated question because you never know when getting into a construction project exactly what's going to happen over the next several months. But the contract itself, as I understand it, is supposed to last into June. I think it will probably get done faster than that. My feeling is that hopefully it's done in May," said Mayor Coletti.

In the meantime, bridge construction on First Street over Sandcreek is paused and was reopened to drivers to help ease traffic on 17th Street.

Once the 17th Street bridge project is completed, construction will resume on First Street and will be closed again.

Coletti says winter is the best time to replace the bridge. It's the time of year when all the water is out of the canals.

Mayor Coletti asks drivers to be mindful in response to businesses affected by drivers using their properties to turn around.

"Obey the traffic laws and, the cones and signs, they are there to protect us, to protect the businesses, " said Mayor Coletti.

We followed up with Dr. Kelleen Parnell, the owner of Idaho Falls Animal Hospital. She said traffic congestion in her parking lot was better today than yesterday, but not by much.