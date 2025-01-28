Chubbuck surveying citizens for input on new city plan

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– City planners are asking for people to take a survey to help decide policies for Chubbuck's new 'Our Vision' comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive plan will be used to guide growth in Chubbuck in the coming years as well as help city leaders address concerns.

"At this point, we're ready for a big push to get public input," said Don Matson, Chubbuck planning manager. "We've had a couple of surveys in the last year, year and a half, but this is our final big survey, and we're really looking at public input on the policies that would go into that plan."

The comprehensive plan survey includes five sections covering topics ranging from traffic, infrastructure, recreation opportunities and more. People are asked to pick out the proposed policies they feel are most important in each area.

Matson said the policies were chosen by city stakeholders, including local businesses and non profit agencies. But he said that it's necessary for the people who live in Chubbuck and the surrounding area to tell leaders how they feel.

"We really need the public input because it's the public's plan," said Matson. "Otherwise, it's an ivory tower plan for somebody else to do. This is the the community telling the city what we ought to focus on to make the community better for them."

The 'Our Vision' comprehensive plan survey can be accessed on the City of Chubbuck website–it will be open until February 5. Matson said further comment can be made by contacting him at dmatson@cityofchubbuck.us.