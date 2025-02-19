Seven Idaho U.S. Bank locations set to shutter their doors

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - U.S. Bank is closing numerous branches in the Gem State before June. Local News 8 has confirmed that several of the locations set to close are located in Eastern Idaho.

Branches to close include:

Malad- 25 E 50 S, Malad City, ID. Closure Date: 5/19/2025

Montpelier- 672 Washington St, Montpelier, ID. Closure Date:4/17/2025

Preston- 1 S State St, Preston, ID. Closure Date: 4/23/2025

Blackfoot- 9 S Ash St, Blackfoot, ID. 4/30/2025

Orofino- 333 Michigan Ave, Orofino, ID. Closure Date: 4/30/2025

Wendell- 15 S Idaho St, Wendell, ID. Closure Date: 5/06/2025

Mackay- 202 South Main Street, Mackay, ID. Closure Date: 5/12/2025

"Client’s banking preferences and behaviors are changing, including a rapid migration toward digital and mobile banking platforms, and a desire for greater simplicity," writes Jake Holtrop, U.S. Banks, in a statement to Local News 8. "As we evolve along with our clients, we are reevaluating our physical footprint, and in some instances, consolidating branch locations in select markets. Although we are closing some branches, we continue to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities."

According to Holtrop, U.S. Bank clients were notified of the upcoming closures earlier this year.

"We understand that the closure of any branch is a disruption for our clients and our employees, and we are working to make the transition as smooth as possible for all involved," said Holtrop.

U.S. Banks encourages employees who wish to stay with the bank to pursue other opportunities that may be available. Holtrop says this could include roles in other locations as well as remote positions.