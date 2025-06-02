Red Cross officially starts services in new Chubbuck location

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– The American Red Cross is now working out of their new Blood Donation Center location in the Pine Ridge Shopping Center.

The Red Cross relocated ahead of demolitions scheduled in the ongoing project to turn the Pine Ridge Mall into an open-air retail space.

Regional Red Cross account manager Traci Lund said their new location is a major upgrade and includes new prescreening rooms, more temperature-controlled storage spaces, and a larger area for collections and blood drives; the Red Cross' new space also has a entrance accessible from the parking lot, an improvement over their old location which was only accessible through the mall.

"We actually have a storefront," said Lund. "I think people forget because we were tucked back in the mall, and now we're just right out here–we have our big name out there, and I love that."

Lund said she hopes the new location will draw more donors to give blood in the face of constant blood shortages in the Pocatello area.

The Red Cross also continually hosts blood drives around the Portneuf Valley. To find a blood drive nearby, or to schedule an appointment to give blood at the Red Cross' brand new facility, you can visit the American Red Cross website.

The new Blood Donation Center is located at the Pine Ridge Shopping Center at 4233 Yellowstone Ave., Suite 101. The entrance is around the corner from Planet Fitness, across from the AMC CLASSIC Pine Ridge 11 movie theater in Chubbuck.