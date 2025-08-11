AI is booming, and coming to a small business near you

Artificial intelligence is rapidly growing in use and focus around the country and we are no exception here in Idaho. What once was reserved for large corporations and the tech industry, is being used more and more by small businesses.

"AI uses such strong computing power, it's able to do millions of processes almost simultaneously," said Ryan Smith, an AI expert and founder of Teton AI Solutions. "And so it's it's much more efficient and much faster in many tasks."

Smith's company Teton AI Solutions exclusively uses AI to create programs and processes that help other companies run smoother.

"A lot of businesses are using what we call AI receptionists. These are essentially AI that answers your phone calls," said Smith. "So let's say you a business owner is interacting with a customer and someone calls your business. AI actually answers the call, talks to them just like you would, and its able to get the customer's information, answer calls, book appointments, etc., for you."

Such tools help small business owners to meet the demands of customers even when they have limited staff or employees on hand.

Another example of AI in the workplace is in research and networking.

"So the other day I actually came up with this, what we call a business card reader," said Smith. "So if someone would give you a business card, all you have to do is take a picture of it. AI scans the card, understands the card, checks out their website, understands how your business can help their business, and drafts a whole email on that process."

"All you have to do is read it, say 'yeah that's good' and send it," said Smith.

Over the next few years, Smith expects AI to become more and more integrated into a variety of industries and fields of study.

"What we're going to get to soon is what we call AGI or General Intelligence. And that's where it's going to be so specific to each industry that every industry is going to have their own type of AI helping them." said Smith

With the rapid growth of AI tech, Smith recommends the best thing to do is to get familiarized with it.

"A lot of people are saying AI is going to take some jobs and it will, but what the best thing you can do is to be that person that knows how to use AI," said Smith. "AI is here, and if you know how to use it, if you know how to adapt with it, you'll grow just fine."