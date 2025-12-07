Aid For Friends Raises Awareness for Homeless Through Park Encampment

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Aid For Friends Shelter in Pocatello hosted their annual homeless encampment at Caldwell park overnight on Saturday, December 6th. Participants raised awareness and money for the shelter to continue helping the homeless population in the area by sleeping in cardboard boxes overnight at the park.

The event began with a winter weather training at a nearby church. Participants learned about winter weather safety and how to stay warm in their boxes overnight.

Throughout the afternoon, the encampment grew, with people setting up their boxes for 1-2 people. They filled them with blankets and sleeping bags to make them as comfortable as possible for the frigid night.

Aid For Friends Grants and Programs Administrator Jessica Buckley told us they've been doing the encampment for 19 years. The shelter was at risk of funding cuts, and they wanted to show the community and legislators what would happen if the people who use the shelter were forced into Pocatello's local parks and streets.

The shelter estimates around 70 people living outside the shelter during the winter months. Even then, Buckley says this is an undercount because of the "invisible homeless" population.

"We want the folks that pass by to see the number of invisible homeless people in our area represented by the boxes," said Buckley.

A local boy scout troop has been participating in the campment for years and makes the dinner each time. Those who made it through the night without bailing for warmer places got to enjoy a breakfast in the morning.

Buckley encouraged us that there is always hope and someone to help. The shelter has local partnerships with other organizations for connecting to those in need.

Donations are always welcome to the Aid For Friends shelter, both food and funds. You can learn more about how to support the cause at aidforfriendspocatello.com.