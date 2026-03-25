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Windy Wednesday and warm temperatures remain in place for afternoon

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Published 4:30 AM

Gusty winds will continue to pick up throughout the region this Wednesday, with an advisory stretching from the Gallatin National Forest and Salmon down into the Upper Snake River Plain past Idaho Falls. Record-high temperatures do remain in play, though, with some areas seeing afternoon forecasts climbing up into the upper 70s. A cold front on Thursday will quickly drop these numbers back down.

High clouds will drift through the region and push North as we jump into Wednesday morning and afternoon. No weather hazards or impacts are expected beyond potential dust-blowing from high wind speeds. Winds in the Upper Snake Plain could bring a small amount of blowing dust today, but not nearly as much as we saw two weekends ago. Wind speeds will range from 25-35 mph and possibly gust to 50+ mph.  This possibility begins at 9 am and will last until 9 pm. 

Highs will reach the mid- to upper 70s this afternoon, breaking records and creating seasonal serotonin (for those who prefer warmer seasons). This time of year usually puts us around the 50s for highs, which we will see briefly on Thursday. Low temperatures tonight will fall below freezing across the central mountains, but be warmer in Southeastern Idaho.

Following these high wind speeds on Wednesday, a small cold front will push through Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming on Thursday, dropping temperatures back into the lower 50s during the afternoon. Wind speeds decrease, settling back into the teens and 20s. Little to no precipitation is expected across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming.

Winds ease up by Friday, with warmer temperatures slowly making their way back into the forecast to close out the weekend.

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Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter,producer, and temporary weekend weather anchor for Local News 8.

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