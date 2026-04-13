Idaho Honor Flight plans first mission

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - Idaho Honor Flight is taking our nation’s heroes on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to Washington, D.C., honoring their service and sacrifice.

The first mission departs September 1st and 2nd from Pocatello—and thanks to a major sponsorship from Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser), Idaho was selected from five finalists to be a part of this journey.

Ross Carroll, is a local Navy veteran submariner and on the committee for Idaho Honor Flight and joined Jeff Roper and Megan Lavin this morning on Local News 8 to explain how veterans can apply and the need for volunteers.

Who travels and what does it cost?

Veterans travel completely free of charge! Each veteran is supported by a personal guardian to ensure a safe and meaningful experience. Guardians and volunteers contribute approximately $1,000 to help cover expenses.

What’s needed right now?

We’re actively looking for veterans and volunteers to register, as well as support for travel prep, event organization, and our Welcome Home reception. We'd like to partner with small businesses and corporate sponsors to be able to do 2 flights a year with 50 vets each trip.

To get involved we need veterans, guardians and volunteers to sign up:

Visit Idaho Honor Flight at idahohonorflight.org and click “Apply to Fly” to sign up

Please join us

The Volunteer Meet & Greet Lunch in Pocatello on Wednesday, April 29th from 11:30–2:30.

AND for the

Legacy of Honor: An Evening in the Hangar at Pocatello Airport on Saturday, June 6th— dinner, live music, and dancing.

Each veteran travels at no cost, paired one-on-one with a dedicated guardian.

The trip includes a chartered flight, transportation in D.C., a hotel stay with an Honor Dinner, visits to national memorials, and a flight home—all designed to create lasting memories and meaningful recognition.