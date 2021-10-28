Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorney claims she is being manipulated

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorney said in court documents released Wednesday she is being manipulated by her Idaho Department of Health and Welfare caretakers.

"A detailed and exhaustive investigation into this matter is a must for the Defendant’s rights and to expose nefarious activities of person(s) elected and or appointed to purse justice not manipulate an incompetent defendant into submission is required and requested by order of this Court,” Attorney Mark Means said.

Means has declared four motions:

Motion for state to disclose Brady Violations disclosures Motion for criminal deposition(s) Motion for out of state subpoena(s) Motion to disqualify Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

Vallow-Daybell was committed to IDHW in June 2021 after she was declared not competent to stand trial and has remained in its custody since then.

Means says he met with her in person on or about Oct. 15 and said in the court documents, “During this discussion, it was brought to my attention of unethical and possible illegal activity, discussions, disclosures, and manipulation of the incompetent Defendant.”

The court documents say Vallow-Daybell is being treated by a clinician employed by IDHW, and on or about Oct. 5, Vallow and the clinician were "engaged in 'watching' the transfer of trial motion for Chad Daybell."

The documents say the clinician recommended she contact the LDS Church legal counsel to discuss her case and said she should ask for new legal counsel, instead of her state-appointed public defender.

According to the document, the clinician provided Vallow-Daybell with the direct phone number to contact the counsel and "issued an 'order' that this was part of the Defendant’s 'homework' for her 'treatment.'“

"Defendant would not have done this on her own without the prodding of the IDHW employee, N.C. Defendant stated repeatedly she did not want to call LDS Church/Corporation but for mandatory nature of “homework” would not have made the call and or disclosures. Defendant was forced and or manipulated by those in positions of authority and control of her incarceration i.e., every move, actions, inactions, treatment and the like,” Means said in the documents.

You can view the full document and breakdown of the motions HERE.