Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of something flying near Kansas City.

The white circular object bears a strong resemblance to images of the Chinese balloon that was seen over Montana earlier this week. The National Weather Service's Pleasant Hill, Missouri, office near Kansas City said earlier Friday that it had received several reports about the object over northwest Missouri.

The object was not a weather balloon, the agency said.

We have had several reports across northwest MO of a large balloon visible on the horizon. It is now visible from our office in Pleasant Hill and the KC Metro. We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon. pic.twitter.com/CKQWOw7God — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2023

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, criticized the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden amid the reported sightings.

"We have received zero communication from the Biden Administration regarding reports of the suspected Chinese spy balloon now flying over Missouri," Parson wrote on social media. "We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it. Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?"

Parson's office did not respond to a request for more information about the sightings.

First-term U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, who represents part of Columbia and Boone County in Congress, said on social media that Biden has allowed China "to invade Missouri."

The object was visible in the northeastern sky from central Columbia. The National Weather Service's St. Louis office, which covers a territory including Boone County, said it was aware of the object but was not tracking it.

U.S. authorities are tracking the Chinese balloon, which China claims is a civilian airship.