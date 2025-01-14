Princess of Wales says it is ‘a relief to now be in remission’ after visiting cancer hospital where she was treated

By Max Foster, Caitlin Danaher and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed on Tuesday that she is in remission from cancer, following a visit to the London hospital where she was treated last year.

Catherine, in a post on social media, spoke of her “relief to now be in remission” and that she remained focused on her recovery.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” the 43-year-old said in a post on X. “I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

Earlier Tuesday, the princess had made the returned to The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in Chelsea, west London, where she met medical teams and spoke to patients who are currently receiving treatment, Kensington Palace said.

The unannounced visit was her first solo engagement of the year as the royal continues a phased return to her public duties.

Catherine, who is also known as Kate, stepped back from her public duties last year to undergo treatment for an unspecified cancer. In September, she announced that she had completed her chemotherapy, and said she was “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

Following her poignant visit, Kate said on social media that she had “wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.”

“My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more,” she added. “The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

A deeply personal visit

During her visit on Tuesday, Kate also spent some time with fellow patients also undergoing treatment. According to Britain’s PA Media news agency, the princess joked with one patient that she’d grown “attached” to her medication port – a small device inserted under the skin to deliver chemotherapy drugs.

Speaking to dozens of patients at the hospital’s Medical Day Unit, PA Media reported, Kate noted that chemo is “really tough. It’s such a shock.”

The palace also announced Kate had become joint patron of the specialist cancer center, alongside her husband, Prince William.

Kensington Palace said that the princess had wanted to return to the hospital “to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”

Prince William last week praised his wife and mother of their three children as she celebrated her 43rd birthday, saying “the strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable.”

The Royal Marsden was the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education when it first opened in 1851. Today, the facility remains a world-leading cancer center.

Prince William has held the role of president of the hospital since 2007, a role that previously belonged to his late mother, Diana.

As joint royal patron, it is understood that Kate will support the hospital’s work in advancing cancer research, treatment and care as well as learning more about how it can benefit patients in the future. The royal said that she hoped that through her joint royal patronage that “we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.”

The hospital’s chief executive, Cally Palmer, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to receive Royal Patronage – it is inspiring for staff and patients and enables us to shine a light on the outstanding work our staff deliver every day for patients and their families.”

