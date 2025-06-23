Iran launches missile attack targeting U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq

Iran has reportedly launched missile attacks targeting U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq. The move comes after the U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

President Donald Trump had visited the very same base last month.

The strike has been confirmed by the Qatari government, which said its air defenses "thwarted the attack and successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles."

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter," a spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on X. "We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law."

A senior White House official said the White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, according to a report by CBS. The base serves as the forward headquarters for CENTCOM, and about 10,000 U.S. troops are based there and are sheltering in place.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 is following the response from our national partners and will update with more information.