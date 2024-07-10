Dozens were sickened with salmonella after drinking raw milk from a California farm

Dozens of salmonella illnesses have been linked to raw milk from a California farm. The outbreak is far wider than previously known. That’s according to newly released state records. The disclosure of the outbreak’s size comes as health officials have warned the public to avoid unpasteurized milk due to bird flu circulating in U.S. dairy cows. At least 165 people were sickened as of February with salmonella infections tied to products from Raw Farm of Fresno, California. About 40% of those sickened were children younger than 5. California officials said Wednesday that the outbreak ended May 4.

