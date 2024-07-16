Georgia football grapples with driving violations, as Kirby Smart says problem isn’t quite solved

DALLAS (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says Bulldogs players who have been arrested or cited for driving violations have been disciplined with suspensions and fines through the collective that provides name, image and likeness payments to the school’s athletes. A week after one Georgia player was arrested for reckless driving and another cited for street racing, Smart says the issue has not been solved. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution has reported there have been 24 incidents involving Georgia players being involved in driving related violations starting with a fatal accident that killed a player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023.

