Plain old bad luck? New Jersey sports betting revenue fell 24% in June from a year ago

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s robust sports betting industry saw a big decline in June, with revenue down nearly 24% from a year earlier. In a state whose lawsuit led to legal sports betting across most of the country, people have been used to seeing revenue from sports bets go straight up. But that didn’t happen in June, when sports bets took in just over $27 million. State gambling regulators say that overall, combined revenue from sports betting, internet gambling and in-person casino games was up 7.4% in June, to more than $491 million.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.