Plain old bad luck? New Jersey sports betting revenue fell 24% in June from a year ago
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s robust sports betting industry saw a big decline in June, with revenue down nearly 24% from a year earlier. In a state whose lawsuit led to legal sports betting across most of the country, people have been used to seeing revenue from sports bets go straight up. But that didn’t happen in June, when sports bets took in just over $27 million. State gambling regulators say that overall, combined revenue from sports betting, internet gambling and in-person casino games was up 7.4% in June, to more than $491 million.