Agreement halts Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ countersuit trial against woman who says he’s her father

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — The trial in a countersuit brought by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones against a woman who says she’s his daughter and her mother abruptly ended as Jones agreed to drop the countersuit if the women dismissed pending lawsuits against him, including one where the billionaire was ordered to take a DNA test. The Dallas Morning News reports that the announcement in the courtroom in Texarkana, Texas, came on the second day of the trial. The trial had focused on whether 27-year-old Alexandra Davis and her mother, Cynthia Davis, had breached a 1998 agreement that barred them from suing to establish paternity. Jones filed the countersuit after a judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought against him by Alexandra Davis.

