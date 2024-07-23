Democrats hope Harris’ bluntness on abortion will translate to 2024 wins in Congress, White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden might not often use the word “abortion” when he talks about the overturning of Roe v. Wade. But Vice President Kamala Harris sure does. She’s also toured a Planned Parenthood clinic where the procedure is performed, and routinely links the fall of Roe to the larger issue of maternal mortality nationwide. Now, with Biden suddenly bowing out of the race and Harris running instead, Democrats and reproductive justice advocates are hoping that Harris’ bluntness and comfort will help sway voters to deliver the party not just the White House in November, but key congressional seats too, particularly as Republicans strain to find footing on the topic.

