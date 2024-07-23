Explosion and fire hit tequila factory in Mexico, killing at least 5 workers, officials say

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say an explosion and fire erupted inside a tequila factory, killing at least five workers and injuring two others at the site in the liquor’s namesake town in Jalisco state. The state Civil Protection agency announced late Tuesday that five people were confirmed dead and two people were injured, one of them in serious condition. The agency says all the dead and injured worked at the factory. Emergency services evacuated the area around the site as a precaution, but officials say residents were allowed to return to their homes late Tuesday. Officials say experts are investigating to determine what caused the explosion at the factory in the town of Tequila.

