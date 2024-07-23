Physicality and endurance win the World Series of perhaps the oldest game in North America

CHOCTAW, Miss. (AP) — Indigenous peoples have been playing stickball for centuries. Every summer since 1975, teams have competed in Mississippi to become champion of perhaps the oldest game in North America. A game of physicality and endurance, stickball is often called the grandfather of field sports. The annual tournament in Mississippi is the game’s premier event. In any tournament or exhibition game in the country, a team from Mississippi will almost certainly be the one to beat in the competition for glory, and a ceremonial drum.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.