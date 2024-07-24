Families of victims in Maine mass shooting say they want a broader investigation into killings
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Families of the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history are calling for a broader federal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killings. Attorneys for the families said so in a statement Wednesday, a day after Army officials released a pair of reports about the October shootings. One of the reports said three Army Reserve officers were disciplined in the aftermath of the shootings, which were carried out by a reservist. Attorneys called on Maine’s congressional delegation to push for an investigation by the Inspector General for the Department of Defense into the events leading up to the shootings.