Home of the 76ers, Flyers needs a new naming rights deal after Wells Fargo pulls out

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The home of the Philadelphia Flyers and the 76ers — well, the Sixers, for now — will soon need a new name. Banking giant Wells Fargo says it will not renew its naming rights deal with the arena in the South Philadelphia sports complex that has served as home to the city’s NHL and NBA teams, most major entertainment touring acts, two political conventions, WrestleMania, lacrosse, college basketball and countless other events. Wells Fargo said Wednesday it will not renew its deal with building owner and operator Comcast Spectacor — the parent company of the Flyers — when it expires in August 2025.

