Texas woman’s lawsuit after being jailed on murder charge over abortion can proceed, judge rules

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Texas woman who was jailed and charged with murder over self-managing an abortion in 2022 can move forward with her lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton on Wednesday denied a motion from prosecutors and the sheriff to dismiss the lawsuit during a hearing in the border city of McAllen. Lizelle Gonzalez spent two nights in jail on the murder charges and is seeking $1 million in damages. Under Texas law, women seeking an abortion are exempt from criminal charges.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.