It’s a college football player’s paradise, where dreams and reality meet in new EA Sports video game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — College football players are finally getting to be themselves — or play against themselves — in one of the hottest video games on the planet. EA Sports College Football 25 released on Friday as schools across the country threw parties, tournaments and fan events with their teams to celebrate. Florida gave The Associated Press a behind-the-scenes look this week at teammates squaring off on a big screen during the team’s annual photo shoot. Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway grabbed a controller, settled comfortably into a leather stool and immediately started to adjust Florida’s roster. There was only one move to make. Lagway benched Graham Mertz and inserted himself into the lineup.

