Cloudy with showers and storms moving in

Increasing clouds for us tonight with lows in the 40s. With the area of low pressure wobbling from the south, winds change up with gusts to 20+, becoming southerly. Sunday morning is mainly cloudy with 40's... with 50% chances of showers into the day. SW winds 10-20+. The eastern highlands may experience some more storms like we've had this week, with a very confused weather drop of rain/hail/snow and thunder.

Highs warm to the 60's. tomorrow and the wet weather hangs on into Monday. Tuesday everything comes to a screeching halt and calms down before another shower push on Wednesday and warmer to the 70's, way above average, and by next weekend, we slam the temps back to the 50's with a stout cold front and temperatures overnight at or below freezing for some. Wild swings continues for Idaho/Wyoming this early spring.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather