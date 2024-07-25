Yuval Sharon’s contract as Detroit Opera artistic director extended 3 years through 2027-28 season

DETROIT (AP) — Yuval Sharon’s contract as artistic director of the Detroit Opera has been extended for three years through the 2027-28 season. Sharon is shifting the company toward themed season. He is planning America for 2025-26, Faith for 2026-27 and Sustainability for 2027-28. Sharon started with the company in 2020. The first season under his contract extended Thursday will mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The second will address religious figures and stories, and the third will focus on environmental justice and climate change. The 44-year-old in 2018 became the first American to direct at the Bayreuth Festival.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.