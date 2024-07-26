They expected an Olympic boon. But some Paris businesses are experiencing a bust

PARIS (AP) — Small business owners in Paris expected a boon in visitors once the Olympics arrived. Instead, some, particularly in heavily touristed areas in central Paris, say they’re experiencing a bust. Because of major security restrictions on movement in the French capital, tourists are having trouble getting around and in some cases, staying put. Many bustling shops, cafes and bars say they’re getting much less business as a result. Other factors: Some would-be tourists have avoided traveling to Paris altogether during the Games, dissuaded by high prices or the crowds. And Parisians have been leaving on their usual summer exodus.

