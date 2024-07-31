One Extraordinary (Olympic) Photo: David Goldman captures rare look at triathlon swimming

PARIS (AP) — AP photographer David Goldman has photographed the triathlon at the last three Olympics. Goldman explains how the vantage point he had Wednesday allowed him to capture a rare perspective of swimming that he never had seen before. Goldman says the congestion of athletes in the Seine River made it look like a contact sport, and he never would have thought that about triathlon swimming.

