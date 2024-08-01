A woman is arrested in vandalism at museum officials’ homes during pro-Palestinian protests

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has been arrested on hate crime charges in the vandalism of the homes of the Brooklyn Museum’s leaders during a wave of pro-Palestinian protests. Police say 28-year-old Taylor Pelton was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief and criminal mischief as a hate crime. Police say Pelton was one of six people seen on surveillance video vandalizing the homes of Brooklyn Museum Director Anne Pasternak and museum President and Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Trueblood on June 12. A request for comment was sent to Pelton’s attorney.

