Israeli airstrike in northern West Bank kills 5, who army says were planning an attack

ZEITA, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli army and Palestinian media say an airstrike on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank killed five Palestinians as violence flares in the Israeli-occupied territory. The army said its forces struck a vehicle carrying five militants in a rural area northwest of the city of Tulkarem in the northwest West Bank early Saturday morning, as the occupants were on their way to carry out an attack. The Palestinian Health Ministry say over 590 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza last October. The strike comes just days after the consecutive assassinations of Hamas’ leader and a top Hezbollah commander,

