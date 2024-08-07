Populist conservative and ex-NBA player Royce White shakes up US Senate primary race in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Populist conservative and ex-NBA player Royce White has shaken up a U.S. Senate primary race in Minnesota. White stunned Minnesota’s political world in May when — with personal backing from Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon — he captured the state Republican Party’s endorsement to challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who’s seeking a fourth term. The outspoken White still needs a primary win over U.S. Navy veteran Joe Fraser on Aug. 13, and might not stand much chance of defeating Klobuchar in November. But his surprise success has made Minnesota’s U.S. Senate race anything but the sleepy affair it was expected to be.

