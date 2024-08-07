US auto safety agency seeks information from Tesla on fatal Cybertruck crash and fire in Texas

DETROIT (AP) — Federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it is gathering information on the crash and fire from Tesla. The agency did not send crash investigators, nor has it opened a formal investigation. Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla and the Texas Department of Public Safety. The death apparently is the first involving the angular stainless steel-clad truck, which went on sale Nov. 30.

