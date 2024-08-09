Water quality was acceptable when Olympians swam in Seine River, data shows

PARIS (AP) — Water quality data used by Paris Olympics organizers shows that bacteria levels in the Seine River were within acceptable levels on the days that athletes swam in the famed waterway. That’s according to their tests and established thresholds. The Associated Press on Friday obtained the results of daily tests for the fecal bacteria E. coli and enterococci on water samples taken at four points in the river two or three times daily. The data spans a period from July 19, a week before the opening ceremony, through Wednesday, when marathon swimmers dove in to test the course where they would race Thursday and Friday.

