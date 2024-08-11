As Olympic competition winds down, Paris security services shift their focus to the closing ceremony

PARIS (AP) — More than 30,000 police officers have been deployed around Paris and beyond to watch over the last Olympic events and the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Games. France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Sunday that about 3,000 police officers will be mobilized around the Stade de France to ensure the safety of spectators, athletes and heads of state attending the show. In addition, 20,000 police troops and other security personnel in Paris and the Saint-Denis area will be mobilized late into Sunday night to ensure safety on the last day of the Olympics. The closing ceremony is set to start at 9 p.m. local time and is expected to last for about two hours.

