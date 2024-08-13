Why AP called Minnesota’s 5th District primary for Rep. Ilhan Omar over Don Samuels
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Ilhan Omar won the Democratic primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels in a rematch of their close 2022 primary contest. According to an Associated Press analysis of initial vote results, Omar improved on her 2022 margins in the district’s two largest counties, cruising to an easy win over Samuels.