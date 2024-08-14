Poland indicts man with spying for Russia after freeing him in swap and investigates coconspirators

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors say they have formally indicted a Russian-Spanish man of espionage. The announcement on Wednesday came days after Poland freed him from prison so he could be included in a prisoner swap between Russia and the West. The national prosecutor’s office also says investigations are taking place into an unspecified number of suspected coconspirators. The defendant is accused of committing an offense related to espionage. It can bring a prison term of three to 15 years. It wasn’t immediately clear if Pavel Rubtsov who is better known as Pablo González will be tried in absentia.

