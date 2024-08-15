A rarely seen deep sea fish is found in California, and scientists want to know why

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A rarely seen deep sea fish resembling a serpent was found floating dead on the ocean surface off the San Diego coast. The Scripps Institution of Oceanography says the silvery, 12-foot-long oarfish was found last weekend by snorkelers and kayakers in La Jolla Cove. It’s only the 20th time an oarfish is known to have washed up in California since 1901. Oarfish can grow longer than 20 feet and normally live in a part of the ocean so deep that light cannot reach. Scientists plan to perform a necropsy on Friday to try to determine the cause of death.

