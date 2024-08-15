NBC keeping same approach with Premier League coverage after record viewership last season

Pierre Moossa knows in some quarters it isn’t a popular answer. Yet, as NBC approaches its 12th season carrying England’s Premier League this weekend, not many changes are planned in coverage. On the other hand, NBC doesn’t have any reason to make massive changes after last season was the most-watched Premier League campaign in the United States. Last season averaged 546,000 fans per TV match window on NBC, USA Network and Peacock, surpassing the previous record mark of 541,000 in 2015-16. It also was a 4% increase over the 2022-23 season. The interest in the Premier League and increase in subscribers to Peacock due to the Paris Olympics could translate to another year of record viewership. NBC has added Gary Neville as a special contributor.

