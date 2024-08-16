Prime Minister Tusk says Poland will strive to host Summer Olympics in 2040 or 2044

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced that his country will strive to host the Summer Olympics for the first time. Tusk has a particular eye on the Games in 2040 and 2044. He says, “Life will show whether this is a realistic goal. Taking into account the initial decisions, commitments, declarations of the International Olympic Committee, we can talk about 2040 or 2044. I dedicate this decision to today’s 10, 12, 15-year-olds that Poland will formally make efforts to organize the Olympic Games.” Tusk says 2040 and 2044 are the earliest realistic dates given other hosting decisions made by the International Olympic Committee.

