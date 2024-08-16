What to stream: Sabrina Carpenter gets cheeky, ‘Furiosa’ fights and Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ spins

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include albums from Lainey Wilson and Sabrina Carpenter, George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is available on the small screen and Kevin Costner’s Western “Horizon: An American Saga” is landing on Max. “Reasonable Doubt” debuts its second season on Thursday on Hulu and the acclaimed series “Pachinko” returns to Apple TV+ for its eight-episode second season. John Woo revisits one of his own classic films in “The Killer,” a remake of his 1989 Hong Kong-set action movie, while a new documentary series on Netflix follows the origin story of the new global girl group KATSEYE.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.