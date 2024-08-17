Liverpool’s new era under Slot begins with a win at Ipswich and a scoring record for Salah

Liverpool’s new era under Arne Slot has begun with a 2-0 victory over promoted Ipswich with Mohamed Salah netting the second goal to break a Premier League scoring record. Salah poked home a finish from close range in the 65th minute. That took his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine and breaking a tie he had with English soccer greats Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard. Salah set up Diogo Jota for the first goal as Liverpool improved after a slow first half. It was Liverpool’s first competitive game under Slot, who replaced longtime manager Jurgen Klopp during the offseason. Arsenal hosts Wolverhampton among the later games.

