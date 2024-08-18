Tropical Storm Ernesto sends powerful swells, rip currents to US East Coast

Tropical Storm Ernesto churned away from Bermuda and headed further into the Atlantic but sent powerful swells rolling toward the U.S. East Coast, generating rip currents associated with at least one death and prompting many rescues. The National Weather Service posted a coastal flood advisory and warned of high risk from rip currents along the Atlantic Coast through Monday evening. At Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey, officials said a fisherman washed off the north jetty Saturday but was quickly rescued. Forecasters said a 41-year-old man drowned Saturday in a rip current at Surf City, North Carolina. Two men drowned Friday in separate incidents on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, but it was unclear whether rip currents were involved.

