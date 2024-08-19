Former NFL player accused of urinating on passenger during Boston to Dublin flight

BOSTON (AP) — A former NFL player accused of drunkenly hitting one man and urinating on another during a flight from Boston to Dublin has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The Massachusetts State Police said Gosder Cherilus was arrested early Sunday after the Delta Air Lines flight returned to Logan International Airport. Cherilus, who lives near Boston, was a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2008 and also played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Troopers arrested the 40-year-old at the airport on charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing a flight crew. Cherilus was arraigned Monday. The Boston Globe reports that Cherilus and his attorney did not comment to reporters as they left the court.

